MaWhoo threatens agent with legal action after ‘skipping’ gig

MaWhoo, an IsiZulu music sensation, has threatened a music promoter and agent, Edmond “Eddz” Mafokwana, with legal action.

This after Mawhoo, real name Thandeka Nontobeko Ngema, failed to attend the Blouberg Spring Festival in Limpopo on September 28.

Sunday World understands that Eddz was acting as an agent between the event organisers and MaWhoo Entertainment.

His job was to bring MaWhoo to the festival, and he was paid R35 000.

It is unclear how much MaWhoo’s booking fee was and how much Eddz charged for his agent fees.

Stop spreading lies

Nonetheless, MaWhoo alleges that she was never booked for this event, and she never received the money. As a result, she did not honour the booking.

The event organiser, who refused to be named, was not impressed. He called out MaWhoo on Facebook.

MaWhoo retaliated, hitting back at Eddz.

“I hereby humbly request the promoter by the name of Eddz to immediately cease and desist from spreading false and harmful information about me and my music career,” MaWhoo said in a statement.

“Your actions constitute defamation and are causing harm to my reputation and livelihood.

“The false statements you have made about me, saying I failed to pitch at the Blouberg Spring Festival in Senwabarwana, Limpopo, are entirely unfounded and malicious.”

The statement reads further: “My team communicates with promoters prior to any event I partake in; therefore, in this case, I was not booked, nor was I paid any deposit.

Slanderous comments

“I have enclosed proof in reference to the subject. I take pride in my craft and have worked tirelessly to build a reputable name in the music industry.

“Your slanderous comments and actions are damaging my reputation and causing emotional distress, detracting from my ability to secure gigs and collaborations.

“I request that you retract all false accusations and remove any related online posts and content. Failure to do so may result in legal action.”

When approached for clarity, Eddz told Sunday World: “I am aware of MaWhoo’s legal threats, but this matter has been resolved. She’s supposed to remove the statement from Facebook.”

However, MaWhoo’s team contradicted Eddz’s statement.

Her manager, Noxolo Ngema, said, “I don’t know what he’s talking about. We will not entertain this.”

The event organiser refused to comment.

