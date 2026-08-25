‘Mazwi is a woman on a mission’ – Winnie Ntshaba on Land Of Mills And Money

Veteran actress Winnie Ntshaba is stepping into another demanding role with her portrayal of Mazwi in e.tv’s new drama series Land Of Mills And Money.

The actress describes Mazwi as a resilient matriarch determined to preserve her family’s legacy, even if it means making difficult choices and getting her hands dirty along the way.

“Mazwi is a woman on a mission… to keep her family’s legacy alive and will do whatever it takes to make sure it does. For her children’s sake,” Ntshaba says.

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Character’s resilience ‘admirable’

For Ntshaba, the character’s resilience was one of the biggest attractions of the role. Rather than playing a woman who waits for opportunities, Mazwi is prepared to fight for what she believes belongs to her family.

“I absolutely love portraying a character that has such a resilient personality because it teaches me as Bawinile that in life there are doors you need to kick open to get what you want,” she says.

Complex character

But Mazwi’s determination may also come at a cost. Ntshaba anticipates that audiences could misunderstand her character and perceive her as heartless because of the decisions she makes.

“She will be misunderstood and seen as heartless but I totally get her. I get why she does what she does,” she explains.

Mazwi determined to protect her family

At the centre of Mazwi’s journey is her family, particularly the legacy she is fighting to protect. Ntshaba says the character is not simply protecting herself, she is doing everything she can to secure her family’s future.

“She is protecting her family,” she says with a laugh.

However, beneath Mazwi’s tough exterior is a woman carrying deep emotional wounds. Her husband’s betrayal has left her heart hardened, forcing her to navigate a painful reality while continuing to hold the family together.

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“Her heart hardened because she felt betrayed by her husband but needs to suck it up and live because the situation she envies daily is in front of her daily,” Ntshaba says.

The role also required Ntshaba to draw from the wealth of characters and personalities she has encountered throughout her life and career.

Ntshaba’s box full of characters

“I have many referrals in my head, so when a character comes I just tap into those individuals I have observed. I believe every performer should have a box full of characters in it,” she says.

What makes Mazwi particularly different is her willingness to lead from the front. She is not the kind of boss who expects others to do the difficult work for her.

“Mazwi is not afraid to get her hands dirty and put in the work. She’s the boss who leads by working,” Ntshaba says.

The actress also praises her co-star Nelisiwe Sibiya, describing her as a generous performer who brings everything to their scenes together.

“I enjoy working with Nelisiwe. Such a beautiful and selfless actor who will give you ALL of her during the scene,” she says.

With family relationships at the heart of the drama, viewers can expect a story filled with tension, betrayal and envy.

“There’s a lot of envy, betrayal… stay tuned, it gets exciting,” Ntshaba teases.

Beyond the family drama, Land Of Mills And Money explores the world of maize and flour production, a setting Ntshaba believes will offer audiences something fresh.

“We are tapping into a territory of maize and ‘flour’ production which our audiences have never seen before. So viewers won’t only be entertained but will be learning in the process,” she says.

For Ntshaba, Mazwi’s emotional journey is ultimately rooted in loss and the longing to feel valued.

“Mazwi is a woman with a sore heart… she lost something that was going to make her feel appreciated by her husband,” she reveals.

Strong ensemble cast

With a strong ensemble cast and a storyline exploring family, ambition, betrayal and the business of food production, Ntshaba believes the series will give viewers plenty of reasons to stay tuned.

“Audience must tune from the first episode because you wouldn’t want to miss a show that has got so much talent and tackles different issues in such a vibrant and interesting manner.”

Land Of Mills And Money premieres on August 31 at 7pm on e.tv, with episodes airing daily.

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