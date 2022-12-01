Mbalenhle Mavimbela thanks Zikhona Sodlaka for teaching her

The Wife season one lead actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela has given Zikhona Sodlaka her flowers as she has exited the telenovela. Sodlaka plays the role of the rebellious Mandisa, who is the black sheep of the Zulu family.

Taking to social media Mavimbela shared a clip of her and Sodlaka in an emotional scene.

“We dive in too hard and it’s all worth it. @zikhonasodlaka I love you and thank you for teaching me so much, you are brilliant,” she wrote.

Earlier this year Sodlaka shared that her role of Mandisa is one of the most honest characters she’s ever portrayed.

“I love how extremely brave she is and how she’s unafraid of wearing her heart on her sleeve. They don’t write characters like Mandisa on television. Every woman has to be perfect, neat, and speak a certain way. Mandisa is the opposite of what women characters in South Africa are written as, I know a lot of Mandisa’s in real life,” she said.

The 37-year-old actress said she was very different to Mandisa and the only thing they in common was being Xhosa.

“I’m shy and quiet in real life, so it’s been really lovely playing somebody so loud. That’s one of my favourite things about her: her absolute imperfection. Everything about her is so wrong to a person like myself, who likes to hold back. Playing her has taught me to be a little bit braver.”

