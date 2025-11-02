Mbalenhle Mlotshwa crashed at DJ Black Coffee’s house on their first date

Sultry television actress Mbalenhle Mlotshwa spent the night at the house of house music fiend DJ Black Coffee on their first date.

The former Tshisa and Isibaya thespian also spent the second night at the talented recording superstar’s pad; thereafter, their date blossomed into a relationship, according to a judgment delivered by Judge Mongezi Ntanga at the Johannesburg High Court, where the former lovebirds were slugging it out over the division of the residue of their estate.

Mlotshwa had also applied for R500 000 in maintenance for her and their two children.

Mlotshwa, who dumped Black Coffee like a volcano spitting lava after discovering that he had sired two children with different women behind her back, filed for a divorce and the benefits, saying they were married in community of property because he had paid lobola for her.

Black Coffee disputed that they were married in community of property and opposed the equal division of their assets.

Delivering judgment, Ntanga stated that Mlotshwa testified that she first met Black Coffee on the set of a television show known as Tshisa, where the musician was a guest for the foregoing television show.

The judgment stated that the two former lovebirds met again in a television show, known as Young, Gifted and Black Television, where she was shooting.

“That evening, the defendant sent her an inbox via Facebook, a social media channel, and asked her out for a coffee.

“Due to the defendant’s persistence over time, she finally gave in and agreed to go out on a date with the defendant for coffee or dinner.

“The defendant picked her up from her place, and on their way, the defendant told her that he wanted to get her on that date so badly, and he might have told a little lie.

“The defendant told her that they were not going directly to a date, but he had two gigs before they could go, and he did not want to miss out on the opportunity to go out with her.

“She explained a gig as a booking for an artist, be it for DJs, acting on television shows, and/or being a master of ceremonies,” stated the judgment, which Sunday World has seen.

Ntanga further stated that Mlotshwa and Black Coffee went to the first gig in Wattville, on the East Rand, and later to the second gig in Rosebank, Joburg.

“After the second gig, they could not go to a restaurant, as it was already past the time that restaurants were serving dinner.

“They decided to get something to eat from a convenience store and went to the defendant’s house, where they had a great conversation, and they might have spoken until the early hours of the morning.

“When she wanted to leave that evening and go home, the defendant talked her out of it. They spent the night together and had a conversation until the sun rose; from that day on, they became inseparable.”

The judgment also stated that Mlotshwa testified that after she became pregnant, she was scared because she was not ready to have a baby at her age and outside of wedlock.

“They had a conversation; she started crying, and the defendant comforted and assured her that she had nothing to worry about, as there was a plan for their future.

“At the time, she was unsure of what that meant, but she trusted the defendant and expected no harm from him.”

The judgment also stated that Mlotshwa pleaded with her uncles, who were upset that she had agreed to enter into a shotgun marriage with Black Coffee, to allow her to wed him because he was a millionaire.

After convincing them, Black Coffee paid a R70 000 dowry. She testified that her career later suffered because Black Coffee told her he was not comfortable about her drinking from the lips of her fellow male actors on set.

“The defendant was no longer comfortable with her taking kissing scenes. She testified that the majority of the time, she was not working.

“In order to keep peace in the household, she looked after the house, packing the defendant’s clothes, fed him, and massaged the defendant’s injured hand,” Ntanga wrote.

Ntanga said Black Coffee testified that he bought a new car; that is why she assumed he was a millionaire.

