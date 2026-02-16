Mbali Ngidi uses Valentine’s Day to honour healthcare workers at Osindisweni Hospital

While many were wrapped in roses and candlelit dinners this Valentine’s Day, multi-talented singer and stage performer Mbali Ngidi chose a different expression of love, one rooted in gratitude, memory, and community.

The Emadwaleni hitmaker returned to her hometown in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, to honour the healthcare workers at Osindisweni Hospital, the very institution where she was born.

Accompanied by Afrotainment boss DJ Tira, born Mthokozisi Khathi, as well as Durban artists Q Twins, rapper Duncan, and entertainer Mgilane, Ngidi gifted nurses, doctors, and support staff with Valentine’s presents as a heartfelt token of appreciation.

For Ngidi, the initiative is deeply personal. She is the daughter of the late Delisile Ngidi, a nurse who dedicated 32 years of her life to serving at the hospital before her passing in 2023.

This month carries particular emotional weight for the singer, as her mother was laid to rest on February 12.

“I grew up watching my mother dedicate her life to caring for others. Nurses and healthcare workers are the backbone of our communities, and this visit is my way of saying thank you,” Ngidi shared.

“Valentine’s Day is about love, and to me, love means service, compassion, and sacrifice.”

The visit shifted the narrative around Valentine’s Day, moving beyond romance and spotlighting humanity, gratitude, and community service as equally powerful expressions of love.

Supported by the Nyatee Foundation, the initiative included gift distributions, meaningful engagements with staff, live performances, and moments of reflection.

Professional photo and video content captured the day, amplifying the message across digital platforms and media channels.

Health MEC commends Ngidi

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane welcomed the gesture, commending Ngidi for using her platform to uplift frontline workers.

“Healthcare workers are the backbone of our health system. Acts of appreciation like this uplift morale and remind our professionals that their service does not go unnoticed.

“We commend Mbali Ngidi for recognising their sacrifice and for using her influence to promote a culture of gratitude and respect for healthcare workers across the country,” she said.

Hospital management echoed the sentiment, noting that staff often work under immense pressure with little public recognition.

“This gesture by Mbali Ngidi brings encouragement, dignity, and emotional upliftment to our healthcare workers.

“It reminds them that their work matters and that the community stands with them,” a representative said.

Ngidi believes charity begins at home. As her music career continues to blossom, she says she remains grounded in the values her mother instilled in her.

“As I watch my career grow, I wish to thank the people who raised my community and me. My mother’s legacy lives on in spaces like this,” she said.

