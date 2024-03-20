Mbaliyesizwe Ngiba bids farewell to ‘Umkhokha’ as Zodwa dies

The curtain has fallen for actress Mbaliyesizwe Ngiba who plays the character of Zodwa Mzobe on Mzansi Magic’s weekday telenovela Umkhokha.

Ngiba’s character succumbed to the curse of suicide on Tuesday night’s episode after discovering a hidden ancestral bag.

Taking to social media, Ngiba shared a video expressing her gratitude for her time on the telenovela.

Farewell message

“I thought I should take this opportunity to inform you of the sad news that I unfortunately have to deliver,” she said.

“Zodwa’s time is up on Umkhokha and I would like to thank everyone who supported me.

“I would like to thank production, channel, producers, casting directors, and everyone who was part of the panel to choose me to play the character.

“I would also like to thank my fellow cast members and the viewers of the show.”

Contract terminated

Ngib’s departure comes a month after vocalist and actor Mbuso Khoza, who played the role of Babu Maphalala, exited the show to pursue his podcast dreams and to focus on his music career.

According to reports, Ngiba’s contract was terminated after an incident with a security guard whom she allegedly insulted about earning R4 000.

Ngiba later apologised after the video of the alleged incident went viral.

She said she could not recall what had happened, however, she noted that her reaction was fueled by an unpleasant treatment that she and her crew received from the security guard.

“We were leaving the hotel not knowing that we needed to have a code to exit, and the person whom we got with there had already left,” she explained at the time,” she said.

Apology to the security guard

“I tried to reason with the security guard, asking him to open for us, but he gave us an attitude.

“I think he said something to me and because the spirits were already high, I lost it and said words I should not have used.

“When I watch that video, I am not proud of the language that I used.”

She further apologised to the security officer, her fans, and those who respect her.

“I would like to apologise to the security officer, I stepped on his toes, as well as to those who know me. Know that I am not one to look down upon other people,” she said.

