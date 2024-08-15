Speakers at the memorial service of the late Ukhozi FM broadcaster Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule told of how she touched their lives. The memorial service took place at the SABC studios in Durban on Thursday. Mbokazi-Nkambule passed away early on Monday at Parklands Hospital in Durban. This was just a few months after she received a lung cancer diagnosis in May. The news about her health was shared by her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, on Ukhozi FM in May. This was in response to social media rumours regarding her health which went viral after she missed her radio show. Loved and cared about people Ukhozi FM\u2019s technical producer, Manqoba Mazibuko, of Eshilo show which was hosted by Mbokazi-Nkambule, paid tribute. He detailed his pleasant working relationship with his beloved colleague. Mazibuko described his late colleague as someone who loved and cared about people and the listeners. \u201cShe would always come to work smiling, greet us and ask us if we were fine. We worked well with her, and she was someone who would listen to us. I know for a fact that she really loved her children and would sometimes come to the studio with her son,\u201d said Mazibuko. Mazibuko recalled the presenter\u2019s last show that she did while she was sick. He believed she was saying her last goodbyes because of the verses she quoted on air. \u201cShe loved her job so much and, on that day, as sick as she was, she said she would do her show. Although she did her show, you could tell in her voice that she was not okay. I have missed her since the day she fell sick and took time off.\u201d Another memorial service for Mbokazi-Nkambule is currently taking place at the GNF Durban station. The public is welcome to attend and celebrate her life. Her funeral service will be held at the Durban International Convention Centre on Saturday. Also Read:\u00a0Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule to be laid to rest on Saturday JUST IN | Ukhozi FM's Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule has died Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content