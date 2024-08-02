Cultural practitioner, singer, and theatre producer, Mbuso Khoza, is making a comeback on Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse. Earlier this week, Khoza shared a picture of himself on set with fellow cast members. Sunday World reached out to the actor, and he confirmed that he is back on the show. An elated Khoza shared: "As from next week, I will be back on screen" Earlier this year, Khoza announced his departure from the weekday telenovela, where he played the character of Maphalala in the first installment of the show, while it was a series and later returned. He is also one of the people behind the show's soundtrack. Khoza, who regularly travels the world for concerts and other cultural events, has been off-screen for some time. Many followers of the show posed questions when he disappeared from the show. Podcast tackles cultural issues According to reports, Khoza left the show to focus on his podcast, which will tackle more cultural issues affecting mostly the Zulu nation. \u201cI thought I should make it easier for everyone following the work that I do. Like any other job, you get a contract for a certain period. This is to say the contract I signed has ended," he said at the time. "It has been a great journey for my growth as an artist. I\u2019m grateful to Dr Duma Ndlovu for such an astounding opportunity. "In my wildest dreams, I never imagined myself being on TV, especially acting, with that being said, I felt it\u2019s important I take a moment and engage you on this. "I\u2019m looking forward to new opportunities as I remain grateful and hardworking.\u201d Also Read:\u00a0Dont be touchy about language, advises Mbuso Khoza about culture I never imagined myself being on TV acting \u2013 Mbuso Khoza Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content