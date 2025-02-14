McKenzie’s department distances itself from Rick Ross’ event

The Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture has distanced itself from an upcoming Durban Music Festival.

The massive gig, scheduled for May 3 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, will be headlined by international hip-hop star Rick Ross.

The event is organised by Blue Screen Entertainment, the new kid on the block.

However, when Rick Ross praised the department in a video clip while promoting the Durban Music Festival, it caused concerns.

“I want to take a moment and give a huge shoutout to King Jabu, Blue Screen Entertainment, and the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture,” said Rick Ross.

He also confirmed in a video clip that he is coming to South Africa.

The supporting acts include MaWhoo, Nasty C, Big Zulu, Dlala Thukzin, Gatsheni, Blxckie, Zed Xumalo, DJ Sox, Tira, Khuzani, and Sjava.

Department’s logo on the poster

According to local event organisers, this gave the impression that the department was funding the event.

The fact that the department’s logo appears on the concert poster only made the situation worse. The department, however, claimed that the accusation was untrue.

Zimasa Velaphi, a spokesman for the department, stated: “The Durban Music Festival is not funded by the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture.”

The event’s marketing manager, Harvey Glen, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Rick Ross to South Africa as part of our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences.

“This show marks the first of five major international events we will host in South Africa this year.

“We are proud to operate our shows through strong local partnerships. And we aim to create 30 000 jobs for South Africans [around] these events. Furthermore, all of our shows will be live-streamed globally.

“This showcases the incredible talent and culture South Africa has to offer. Stay tuned for the line-up of artists that will perform this year. We have some exciting surprises in store.”

Gregory Wings, the director and owner of Blue Screen Entertainment, said the department could not afford to support the festival.

Company based in the US

“While the department wants to provide financial support, they are unable to do so at this time because budgets aren’t available. They are supporting the event as a department only in words, not financially,” Wings said.

“Therefore, this show is being 100% funded by Blue Screen Entertainment, from start to finish.

“I have never received a single rand from the government or anyone else in South Africa. My shows are 100% funded by my company.”

Wings continued: “The support is only in spirit and words because we are here to uplift and not tear down.

“I would suggest that people stop worrying about what I have going on and focus on how to put on events that help support the community.

“I’m sure the department would love to fund their own event. Look at my line-up; it’s all local talent from Durban for the Durban Fest. I only added Rick Ross so I could livestream [it] worldwide.”

He also mentioned that Blue Screen Entertainment was a US-based business that was registered on February 28, 2024, in South Africa.

“Our operations are robust, with a dedicated workforce of nearly 1 000 employees based in America. This structure allows us to leverage diverse talents and perspectives, ensuring that we remain competitive in an ever-evolving marketplace,” said Wings.

Portfolio committee raises concerns

Wings said his partners were King Jabu Mthethwa of the Mthethwa Kingdom and the nephew of mining tycoon Patrice Motsepe.

“While Rick Ross will be featured as a headliner, his role is to act as an ambassador, bridging the gap between black American music and the vibrant South African music culture,” said Wings.

Concerns regarding the department’s funding were also voiced by Joe McGluwa, the chairperson of the sports, arts, and culture portfolio committee.

“It is our [the committee’s] responsibility to hold the department accountable, especially considering the challenges faced by many local artists. We would also like to see the department acknowledging the need for fiscal discipline,” said McGluwa.

“The committee will seek clarification from the department regarding any matter that is in the public domain pertaining to the extent of financial support, including the criteria used to allocate funding, particularly to events hosted by foreign-owned companies.

“It is our view that the department is committed to prioritising local artists and events and to ensuring a fair and transparent funding process.

“I have to stress that the committee believes that the creative sector is a vital part of South Africa’s economy and cultural identity, and funding decisions must reflect the interests of our local artists and the broader arts community.”

Clarity sought from the department

Sipho Ndaba, the national sector leader for exhibitions, events, festivals, and technical production, said they need clarity from the department.

“I had no knowledge of this event until I received complaints from event organisers. They are aggrieved because most signature events were cancelled due to a lack of financial support from the department,” Ndaba said.

“In addition to that, Minister Gayton McKenzie was very clear about funding. Last year at the Bosberaad, he said that no events will be funded until the industry is organised.

“At the moment the industry is not organised; we’re still in that process. We’re of the view that the department has committed to financially support Blue Screen Entertainment.”

Ndaba continued: “And for that reason, we want to know the basis of that funding. We just need clarity from the department.

“We’re not against the event or its organisers. In fact, we support it, but we’re worried about the inconsistencies of the department.

“This is painful because it divides artists; it creates unnecessary tension.”

