Media personality LaConco lied to the nation, fumes cultural expert

In her Timeline with LaConco podcast, Nonkanyiso Conco, better known by her stage name LaConco, talked about her encounter with former president Jacob Zuma.

Citing the former statesman’s love of culture, she claimed to have met him at a Greytown event during his time as president.

“When I went to that event, I had no intentions of finding a man,” LaConco said.

“I was stranded because our transport was from Durban and it had already left with the maidens. I was left behind since I was based in Pietermaritzburg.”

She ended up going to a marquee where Zuma was seated and claimed that one of the event organisers found her a seat next to the former president.

Zuma took interest in me

She claimed to have noticed that Zuma’s gaze was fixed on her while she sat there.

“Apparently he was no longer focusing on the event but on me. I can recall that his wife, MaKhumalo, was also there, and I was very close to her.

“As Iqhikiza [a leader of younger maidens who is of marriage age], my duty was to welcome guests.

“While we were chatting, the event organiser informed him that I am the leader of the maidens and that I don’t have a boyfriend.

“JZ was shocked, and he took interest in me, but at that time I didn’t notice it.”

Dr Nomagugu Ngobese, a cultural expert who was in charge of Conco’s testing at the time, has refuted her assertions, though.

“First of all, she was never a leader [Iqhikiza]. I can confirm that she was one of the maidens from Nomkhubulwane Culture and Youth Development Organisation in Pietermaritzburg, but she was not the leader of the maidens,” Ngobese said.

“She was very young at that time, and she had not introduced any partner to us. The rule is that a leader of maidens must be of marriageable age and must have formally introduced her partner to the maidens and her leader. With Nonkanyiso, this never took place.

“She was also lying when she said she was stranded. The truth is that our organisation was invited by the former president’s late relative, and the transport to and from Pietermaritzburg was arranged for us. At no stage was she stranded.”

Causing damage to AmaZulu culture

LaConco’s “lies are sickening” because she continues to damage not only the organisation’s reputation but also its culture, according to Ngobese.

“She is setting a very bad example for young maidens; that is why I’m setting the record straight.”

She went on to say that she is not totally shocked by LaConco’s allegations.

“She joined the maidens at a young age, but even then she was too forward. She would find herself among the older people and VIPs at high-profile events.”

“We’d reprimand her, but she’d do the same thing at the next event. I’ve nothing against her, but I want her to respect our culture and stop lying.”

Both of LaConco’s phones were off when Sunday World attempted to contact her. She also did not reply to the emails and texts that were sent to her.

