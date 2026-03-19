‘Mgidi Moms’ celebrates role of women in preserving tradition – Sisa Hewana

In the lead-up to the premiere of Mgidi Moms, one of South Africa’s most recognisable actors and star of Inimba on Mzansi Magic, Sisa Hewana, believes shows like this play a crucial role in preserving African languages and cultural traditions.

For Hewana, the welcome ceremony, which is practised by amaXhosa following initiation, is far more than a celebration.

“It’s not just a party; it’s a spiritual and social rebirth,” he explains. “It’s the moment the community recognises you as a man.

“It taught me that manhood is not about individuality but about responsibility and serving your family and community.”

Although the details of initiation remain sacred, Hewana recalls returning home as a life-changing moment.

“You come back with a different perspective. There’s a deep sense of gratitude and clarity, but also a weight and the responsibility to uphold your family name and culture.”

He is particularly passionate about recognising the role of women in the process, something Mgidi Moms brings to the forefront.

“The matriarchs are the backbone. While men lead the ritual, mothers, aunts, and grandmothers hold everything together emotionally and spiritually. They prepare the home and welcome you back. Without them, the ceremony has no heart.”

Investing in culturally rooted content

As someone at the forefront of local storytelling, Hewana says handling cultural narratives requires care.

“You need research and humility. These stories belong to the people. We must never trivialise sacred practices for the sake of drama. If something feels exploitative, it’s our duty to question it,” he says.

His advice to young boys preparing for initiation is simple: “Keep an open heart and a quiet spirit.”

Hewana also welcomes the growing investment in culturally rooted content.

“It’s long overdue. Shows like Inimba prove that our stories are not just heritage; they are relevant and powerful.

“They preserve our languages and traditions in a modern archive for everyone to learn from,” he says.

Looking ahead to season two of Inimba, he promises higher stakes and deeper emotional conflict.

“Family dynamics become more intense, secrets darker, and tradition clashes with ambition.

“My character, Hlathi, is dealing with loss while trying to prove himself to his family. Viewers will see how his choices affect those closest to him, especially his children.”

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