The well-known gospel singer Hlengiwe Mhlaba will celebrate 20 years in the music business on March 22, 2025, at The Playhouse in Durban, by giving her fans a memorable evening of worship with a special live recording, 20 Years of Grace. This momentous occasion will be a night of reflection and gratitude, celebrating the faith that has defined her career. The night will be filled with deeply spiritual moments and special surprises. Mhlaba promises a powerful line-up of songs featuring her greatest hits, such as Jesu Uyalalela, Sewakhile, and Rock of Ages, along with new music that will continue to inspire worshippers for years to come. Thanksgiving to God Fans can expect a night filled with heartfelt praise and worship, as well as surprise guest appearances, including a special reconciliation moment with an artist she has reconnected with after years apart. Reflecting on her two decades in gospel music, Mhlaba said: "This recording is not just about me; it is about everyone who has been part of my journey. "Every song I have ever sung has been for the people — to uplift, heal, and draw them closer to God. I look forward to celebrating with you all." She described the live recording and her journey as a thanksgiving to God and a testament to God's grace, recognising the highs and lows she has endured throughout her career. Ability to connect on a spiritual level As one of South Africa's most celebrated gospel artists, she has been honoured with multiple South African Music Awards, Crown Gospel Music Awards, and many other accolades, cementing her legacy in the industry. Her career has taken her to some of the most historic stages, including Nelson Mandela's state memorial service at FNB Stadium. She is known not only for her commanding voice but also for her ability to connect with people on a spiritual level, ensuring that every performance becomes an act of healing and worship.