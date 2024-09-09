Mihlali launches attack on ex-lover Sidambe, says he is bisexual

Content creator and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase is at it again. This time, she is throwing jabs at her ex-boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe.

In a recent Instagram live video, the beauty influencer said people are petty on social media.

“People are so funny, ngicela ningbuzele leya [please ask that] double adapter, and after nine, which substance am I taking?” she said.

“Since you are going to be petty on social media, we gotta be asking Mr After Nine what substances am I on?

“That’s all I am saying. Oopsie, I took it there, and I am going there; nobody can stop me.”

Toxic relationship

A double adapter is a derogatory term used to describe a bisexual.

Ndamase released a statement in August claiming that her relationship with businessman Sidambe was toxic.

In her open video posted on her YouTube channel, the beauty influencer alleged that verbal, emotional, and physical abuse are some of the things she has endured in her relationship.

- Advertisement -

She made the allegations after Sidambe had earlier accused her of abuse.

Sidambe shared a statement in August detailing Ndamase’s alleged abuse, noting that Ndamase was the one who was abusive after she tried to stab him at his residence.

“On 4 August, 2024, Mihlali Ndamase attempted to contact me by placing a total of 78 calls, all of which were not attended to as I had fallen asleep,” shared Sidambe.

“Mihlali then arrived at my residence and persistently requested that my son open for her so she could see me.”

Physical abuse

In her video, Ndamase claimed that her relationship began with emotional harm and quickly escalated to physical abuse.

“It was with great vulnerability that I admit I was involved in a toxic relationship. Matters quickly escalated to it being physically harmful,” she said.

She talked about the hurt that came from manipulation, aggression, and gaslighting, saying all this distorted her understanding of love.

Despite the challenges, she claimed that she remains hopeful and committed to healing.

Also Read: Mihlali claims her relationship with Sidambe was toxic

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content