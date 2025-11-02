Mihlali Ndamase’s hefty tax bill pain

Celebrities are characterised by showbiz commentators and polymaths as individuals who strive for stardom and then conceal themselves from the world by donning straws and shades.

However, Mihlali Ndamase, a well-known content producer, appears to use the accessories as a facade to mask the emotional wounds she sustained during her bitter dispute with the South African Revenue Services (Sars) over a R580 000 tax bill.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Ndamase has been slapped with the hefty tax bill after failing to pay her personal income tax.

According to a letter of demand that the South African Revenue Service sent to Ndamase, the Soweto-born model initially owed it over R490 000, but the debt vertiginously increased to more than R580 000 after Sars imposed over R85 000 in penalties and interest.

Sunday World learned that Ndamase, who recently hogged media headlines for purchasing two Hermes Birkin handbags for R1-million, has been disputing the figure and had vowed to challenge it. But she failed to do so.

Sars sent her a final letter of demand to settle the quantum on June 5, just a month after she blew one bar on the luxury handbags, which she claimed were an investment.

In the letter of demand, Sars advised her to pay the debt or enter into a payment plan with the receiver of revenue to settle it. At that time, the debt was just over R1-million.

The taxman threatened to auction Ndamase’s assets if she failed to do so.

“According to the records of the South African Revenue Service, you have failed to pay your tax debt for one or more tax years and tax periods … you are requested to make full payment within 10 days from the date of this letter of demand,” read the letter.

In the letter, Sars advised Ndamase to apply within 10 business days from the date of issuance to arrange to pay the debt in installments if he was unable to pay the full amount.

She was also advised to apply for suspension of the debt if she intended to submit or had submitted a formal dispute or compromise of a portion of the tax, where this would provide a higher return to the fund than liquidation, sequestration or other collection measures.

The taxman informed Ndamase that if she did not comply with its demands, it would go to court to seek an order to attach and auction off her assets.

“Failure to make full payment or use the above remedies may result in the following actions and possibly others: Sars may appoint any third party who presently or in the future will owe you money or hold money for you to settle your tax debt with this money.

“A civil judgment is being entered against you, in which case a warrant of execution may be issued for the sheriff of the court to attach and sell your assets.

“If you are a natural person, you may apply for a reduction of the amount to be paid to Sars based on your and your dependants’ basic living expenses.

“If you are a non-natural person, you may apply for a reduction of the amount to be paid to Sars based on serious financial hardship,” the papers read.

