The honeymoon phase is officially over for influencer and youtuber Mihlali Ndamase with her tycoon boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe. Allegations of substance and physical abuse are now taking centre stage. This after the beauty influencer posted pictures of her bruised and wounded on her Instagram account at the weekend and tagged Sidambe. In a statement that he has since made public on Monday, Sidambe claims that Ndamase intended to stab him to death and that he was rescued by his son. He further revealed that Ndamase gets physical with him when she is under an influence of a certain substance. "On 04 August 2024, Mihlali Ndamase attempted to contact me by placing a total of 78 calls of which were not attended to as I had fallen asleep. Mihlali then arrived at my residence and persistently requested that my son open for her so she could see me. Picked up a knife from the kitchen "Upon arriving as my son recollects, she headed to the kitchen to equip herself with a knife in the attempt of stabbing me as she allegedly was shown evidence of me being unfaithful," the statement said. Sidambe said after Ndamase found the knife she headed to his bedroom where he was sleeping to confront him for being unfaithful and attempted to stab him. "I then protected myself by pushing her away from me resulting in her sustaining her injuries as she made contact with the wall. My son then came to my rescue after hearing me shouting and pleading for Mihlali not to kill me," he added. According to Sidambe, he has suffered abuse in the hands of Ndamase especially when she is under the influence of a substance he refused to mention. "I would like inform you all that Mihlali has a long history of physically assaulting me and damaging my property especially when she is under the influence of substances I cannot name." He further said he has numerous witnesses, including his children and onlookers. "It is important to note that there is a plethora of witnesses, my children and bystanders whom can attest to me not ever laying a hand on her during or after any altercations but always deflecting and defending myself accordingly." Attempt of being revengeful Sidambe, who runs a security company under his holding Sakhile Ezweni Group, said it is unfortunate that Ndamase used her platform to spread harmful allegations to ploy against his public image in the attempt of being revengeful. "I have always upheld the values of respect, equality in our relationship and interactions. It is disheartening to see how quickly misinformation and manipulation can spread and how easily someone's character can be called into question without a thorough understanding of the facts. As someone who has experienced the disturbing and hurtful impact of these issues personally, I empathise deeply with victims of gender-based violence. "I ensure you all that I will continue to cooperate fully with any inquiries especially from authorities to clear my name and restore my reputation from this." Following Sidambe's divorce from his wife Mary Jane in August 2022, he and Ndamase began dating. But the well-known YouTuber revealed to her fans in December 2023 that she and Leeroy had split up in October of the same year. However, earlier this the couple kissed and made up. She stated that she is not concerned about dating a man who is still legally married in an interview on Showmax's Unfollowed.