Mohale now denies ever getting married to Somizi

In a new development that could leave many people bewildered, media personality Mohale Motaung is now claiming his “marriage” to Somizi Mhlongo never existed – despite the two having tied the knot in front of millions of South African television audiences.

Sunday World understands that Motaung now claims he was never married to Mhlongo as the full customary rites were left incomplete.

A source familiar with the latest developments, and who does not want to be identified, says they were shocked when Mhlongo told his inner circle that Motaung intends to oppose his application for a divorce decree as he says they were not married in community of property.

The source said Motaung believes that Mhlongo insisted they were married in community of property and wanted division of his joint estate because he wants the royalties from DStv, which are said to be in the north of R10-million, to be used to pay his multi-million-rand tax bill.

This is because spouses married in community of property are jointly liable for each other’s

liabilities and assets.

“That is likely not to happen or is not going to be a walk in the park for him because Mohale has informed his lawyers to oppose Somizi’s application for a decree of divorce, saying they were not married.”

The insider further said Motaung is arguing that the “customary marriage” which Mhlongo wants the court to dissolve does not exist as his cultural practices involving customary marriage were not followed and completed.

“He says only Zulu rituals were performed during the ceremonies, so no one can impose their cultural beliefs or practices on others. Zulu cultural experts are likely to be called as witnesses to testify in this case. That’s how far Mohale wants to fight this matter.”

If the court rules in Motaung’s favour, he and Mhlongo will receive equal share of the royalties, and Mhlongo will be solely liable for the payment of the tax bill, which is said to be running into millions of rand.

The source said Motaung will also reveal he dumped Mhlongo not only because he cheated on him and broke his ribs when he allegedly beat him up, but that he also damaged his Audi vehicle when he bumped him off the road when he was trying to escape from him.

Mohale and Somizi could not be be reached for comment.

