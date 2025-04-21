Minnie Dlamini, Brian Monaisa part ways amid cheating rumours

- Advertisement -

South African media darling Minnie Dlamini has once again found herself at the centre of public attention following her recent split from celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa.

Within months of showcasing their frenzied romance on social media, the lovebirds, who officially announced their romance on Instagram on Valentine’s Day, announced their separation.

The break-up, confirmed by Monaisa on Monday, has sparked widespread speculation, with rumours of infidelity swirling in the gossip mills.

The romance between Dlamini and Monaisa captivated Mzansi when it was unveiled earlier in 2025. From lavish birthday celebrations to romantic getaways, the pair seemed inseparable.

However, trouble in paradise surfaced in late March when eagle-eyed fans noticed that both Dlamini and Monaisa had deleted photos of each other from their Instagram accounts and unfollowed one another.

This social media cleanse fuelled break-up rumours, which were later confirmed by Monaisa in a statement.

Rumours of cheating denied

In a heartfelt post on X, Monaisa clarified the reason behind the pair’s separation, firmly denying allegations of cheating.

“Ms Dlamini and I had a beautiful relationship, which sadly came to an end purely for personal reasons that had nothing to do with infidelity,” he stated.

His words aimed to quash rumours that Dlamini had been unfaithful, a narrative that gained traction after a cryptic Instagram Story he shared while vacationing in Maputo.

The message read: “I’m sorry, Brian, I’ll never cheat again,” prompting fans to speculate about Dlamini’s loyalty.

Dlamini, who has remained silent on the break-up, faced similar scrutiny earlier in 2025 when Monaisa’s ex-partner, Neema Aloyce, accused her of “stealing” Monaisa, the father of her son.

Aloyce later apologised, saying: “I should have been able to control how I dealt with the situation.”

However, the drama left a mark on Dlamini’s public image.

