E-edition
Subscribe
Celebrity News

Minnie Dlamini gushes over ‘TV husband’ Lungile Radu

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Minnie Dlamini & Lungile Radu Instagram

Media personality Minnie Dlamini, who co-hosts Mzansi Magic’s Homeground with Lungile Radu, has taken to social media to gush over her workmate.

Minnie shared that she had been working with Lungile for about four years and always jokes about how he is her television husband.

She wrote that Lungile has taught her much about the television industry and helped her grow in her broadcasting career.

“The moment I told him [that] I’m producing my first film, he told me immediately that he’s in, no questions asked. Working with you is such fun, it doesn’t feel like work,” she wrote.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

    Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes