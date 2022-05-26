Minnie Dlamini gushes over ‘TV husband’ Lungile Radu

Media personality Minnie Dlamini, who co-hosts Mzansi Magic’s Homeground with Lungile Radu, has taken to social media to gush over her workmate.

Minnie shared that she had been working with Lungile for about four years and always jokes about how he is her television husband.

She wrote that Lungile has taught her much about the television industry and helped her grow in her broadcasting career.

“The moment I told him [that] I’m producing my first film, he told me immediately that he’s in, no questions asked. Working with you is such fun, it doesn’t feel like work,” she wrote.

