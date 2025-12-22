Minnie Dlamini pays back ill-gotten National Lotteries Commission funds

Television presenter and socialite Minenhle “Minnie” Dlamini has repaid R50, 000 to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) after being identified as a beneficiary of irregularly diverted National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant funds.

The settlement, announced on Monday, stems from a 2016 payment Dlamini received from the Mshandukani Foundation. This non-profit organisation had received approximately R24.8-million from the NLC through the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC). The grant was earmarked for a 2016 Rio Olympic Games roadshow.

Unlawfully entitled to the funds

The SIU found that these funds were distributed to various individuals and entities without lawful justification. And thus contravening the grant agreement. The unit determined that the money paid to Dlamini was not used for its intended purpose. It concluded that she was not lawfully entitled to it.

The settlement forms part of an ongoing SIU investigation into the misappropriation of NLC grant funding.

The SIU said investigations revealed that Mshandukani Foundation acted as a conduit applicant. It did so through SASCOC, and received approximately R24.8-million from the NLC.

The SIU said Dlamini fully cooperated with investigators. She acknowledged that the payment she received was irregular.

More unlawful beneficiaries pursued

Her repayment is viewed as part of the unit’s broader efforts to recover misappropriated public funds. And to ensure accountability, regardless of the amount involved.

“The SIU continues to pursue civil and criminal action against other individuals and organisations implicated in the scheme. These include… former NLC officials, board members and additional recipients of irregular payments,” said Kaizer Kganyago, SIU head of communications.

Recovered funds will be returned to the NLC for redistribution to legitimate beneficiaries. This is in line with its mandate to support good causes.

“The investigation into the NLC was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa through Proclamation R32 of 2020. The SIU is empowered to institute civil proceedings in the High Court or the Special Tribunal. While any evidence of criminal conduct is referred to the [NPA] for further action,” Kganyago added.

READ MORE: Minnie Dlamini takes MacG to Equality Court and demands R2.5m

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content