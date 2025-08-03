Minnie Dlamini takes MacG to Equality Court and demands R2.5m

Aggrieved television and radio personality Minnie Dlamini has dragged podcasters MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho and Solomzi “Sol” Phenduka to the Equality Court for hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment on the basis of sex or gender.

The move follows the outrageous suggestions Mukwevho made on his controversial Podcast and Chill with MacG that Dlamini’s romantic relationships did not last, probably because her private parts have a repugnant smell.

He also said Dlamini was a gold digger, as she dates minted men to secure the bag. Mukwevho was hauled over the coals for his misogynist and parochial remarks. He later issued a half-baked apology to Dlamini after the public lambasted him for his gibberish and degrading statement.

In the papers she filed in court last week, Dlamini said she did not accept Mukwevho’s apology and instead wants them to face the wrath of the law and pay her R1-million and R1.5-million to a women’s organisation.

In the papers that we have seen, Dlamini said Mukwevho and Phenduka’s penchant for vibing pure hate against women started on or about 3 December 2021 in the episode in which they interviewed rapper and Uyajola 99 presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye.

She said in the episode, which has been viewed more than 1.7-million times, Mukwevho asked the musician to reveal the names of the women he “smashed”.

“The word ‘smashing’, as used by the men in this episode, refers to having sexual intercourse. In our country, with such excruciatingly high levels of gender-based violence, often involving sexual violence, the use of this term is worse than just… insensitive – it normalises and even legitimises violence in men’s acquisition of sexual satisfaction.”

Dlamini further said Mukwevho and Phenduka’s use of the term in the episode and in countless other podcasts reduces women to sexual objects to be dealt with by force.

She said the podcasters aired another episode in which they defiantly defended the way they had conducted the interview with Maarohanye after she publicly disapproved of their conduct.

“In this episode, they heavily criticised me and complained that I should not be hosting the sports show Homeground. I am not ‘a real woman who knows about sports’.”

Dlamini further said on or about February 17, 2022, Mukwevho and Phenduka had another episode in which they attempted to make humour out of the breakdown of her marriage and claimed she wedded for money.

“First, it was a punishment for me having criticised them for using degrading language about women. It was thus aimed at silencing me, from speaking out against misogyny.

“Second, they stereotyped women, and me in particular, as being interested in men only for their money and being unfaithful when a richer man comes along. This was extremely degrading to me and women generally. They would not have said these things about me if I were a man.

“Third, by stating that certain women are not ‘wife’ material and should be the target of a ‘hit and run’, Mr Mukwevho and Mr Phenduka objectified women, making them nothing more than sexual acquisitions for men. Also, [they] again employed violent language to describe this sexual acquisition,” she said.

Dlamini said, continuing the theme of women being objects of sexual acquisition by men, Mukwevho said that certain women were “always up for sale” – comparing them to commodities.

Dlamini further said the duo aired an episode on May 12, 2022, in which they said she dishes out sexual favours in exchange for money.

“The episode began with a discussion about businessman Edwin Sodi having had a “hit list” of women with whom he had sex. The conversation went on to list more women. This part of the episode describes women as though they are disposable goods, who are nothing more than objects of men’s sexual acquisition. The reference to a woman’s physique as ‘premium stock’ is also grossly objectifying.

“They turned the focus onto me personally and untrue rumours that I had been unfaithful to my husband at the time, Quinton Jones.

“They accused me, untruthfully, of cheating on previous partners and indeed, when a richer man came along. They accused me of being a prostitute – one of the oldest, crudest, and commonest archetypes – used to degrade women,” she said.

Dlamini argues that this constitutes hate speech.

She said in an episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG which she found to be the most disparaging of them all, Mukwevho suggested that her private parts may be having a bad smell and that is why she could not keep a man

“First, there was the reference to men standing in a line to sleep with me – again conveying that I am a prostitute. Then, there is the suggestion that my former partner was only dating me because he wanted to ‘experience’ me – again reducing me to the object of a man’s sexual acquisition. Finally, there is the ‘joke’ that my ‘coochie smells’ (referring to my vagina).

“To have my genitals made to be a topic of national discussion is already extremely demeaning to me and to women generally. But the joke that I might have poor genital hygiene is utterly humiliating and degrading,” she said.

Dlamini said although Mukwevho apologised for insulting her, there was no trace of contrition, remorse, or sincerity in the delivery of the apology.

“Mr Mukwevho takes no accountability for the devastating effects of his words on me and on society. He does not even acknowledge that it was objectively offensive – only that some people ‘might have been offended’, as though there should not be universal revulsion at his remarks.”

She said the podcaster’s remarks have violated several provisions of the Equality Act and they should carry the can for the faux pas.

Dlamini demands that the two issue a court-approved apology to her and women at large.

“The respondents shall each, within six months, undergo 50 hours of gender sensitisation sessions, to be administered by the Commission for Gender Equality or an institution or person nominated by it.

“The respondents shall each, within six months, perform 100 hours of unpaid service at one or more institutions working against gender-based violence, to be nominated by the Commission for Gender Equality.

“The respondents shall, jointly and severally, pay R1 500 000 to Women for Change (a non-profit organisation registered with the Department of Social Development) within 90 days,” Dlamini submitted.

She also wants Mukhwevo and Phenduka to pay her R1-million in damages for the impairment of her dignity.