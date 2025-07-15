‘Minnie humiliated me publicly but failed to give proper public apology’

Londie London, the adored star of The Real Housewives of Durban, is experiencing immense joy following an intense season.

She recently talked about her conflict with Minnie, the highs and lows of the show, and the tremendous fan support that has filled her heart to overflowing.

As the latest season draws to a close, Londie is beaming. “I feel amazing,” she says.

“Returning to the show was so fulfilling. Sure, there were challenges, but the positives far outweighed the negatives. I’m truly grateful for this journey.”

One of the season’s most talked-about moments was Londie’s heated exchange with Minnie.

Watching it unfold on screen felt “surreal”, Londie admits, but she is proud of how she held her ground.

Private text apology

“I didn’t let myself get baited into something that doesn’t reflect who I am. As a mother, daughter, and businesswoman, I carry myself with intention. Staying composed in that moment was a big win for me.”

Post-reunion, Londie reveals that Minnie reached out with a private text apology, a stark contrast to the public statement she released.

“It’s disappointing to be humiliated publicly but not get a proper public apology,” Londie shares, keeping it real about the unresolved tension.

For now, the two have not spoken, leaving their relationship on shaky ground.

This season was a test of Londie’s strength, and she passed with flying colours. “It reminded me how resilient I am.

“Life throws curveballs, but I always come out stronger. I’ve learnt I won’t be shaken by outside noise.”

Unwavering support from fans

Fans, along with castmate Sorisha, are clamouring for Londie’s return as a full-time housewife, and she is open to it.

“I’ve always loved being part of the show. It’s not just about the cameras; it’s about the real relationships I’ve built with some of the women. There’s genuine history and love there, and I’d consider continuing that journey,” she says.

Londie’s fans have been her unwavering support, showering her with love that has deeply moved her. “My heart is so full,” she says.

“The support I’ve received is overwhelming in the best way. I’m grateful to every person who’s stood by me and sent messages of encouragement.

“I’ve never experienced this kind of warmth before, and I don’t take it for granted.”

