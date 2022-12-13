Minnie reflects on her character in new movie ‘The Honeymoon’

Media personality Minenhle Minnie Dlamini has taken to social media to reflect on her character in the upcoming movie The Honeymoon.

Dlamini, who plays Lu in the movie that will be released nationwide in 2023, said when she first read her character’s profile, she was nervous and hesitant.

She had just tied the knot, had no plans of having children, and the Covid-19 pandemic had reached the local shores. Filming also kept being postponed.

“By the time we were ready to shoot, I was already a mom with a lot more life experience to pull from. She’s not your average wife and mother,” she wrote.

The movie will be shown in local cinemas for the first time on March 31. Also featured alongside Dlamini are Tumi Morake and Kajal Bagwandeen.

