Miss Polo Universe Africa not about pimping girls in Dubai, says Palesa Matjekane

The organiser of Miss Polo Universe Africa has refuted claims that the pageant aims to pimp female contestants in Dubai.

Palesa Matjekane, the CEO of Miss Polo Universe Africa and the former Mrs Africa 2023, made these utterances following the recent launch of Miss Polo Universe Africa, which has stirred both excitement and scepticism across the country.

Some critics have voiced concerns about the pageant’s intentions.

Allegations have surfaced suggesting the event, set to take place in Dubai on November 29, is a front for illicit activities.

However, Matjekane dismissed these claims, telling Sunday World that the pageant’s mission is to empower women and promote cultural diplomacy. “The pageant is absolutely not about pimping girls,” said Matjekane.

Leadership opportunities

“Miss Polo Universe Africa is a legitimate international beauty and cultural pageant, fully licensed by the UAE Royal Office and recognised under the global Miss Polo Universe brand.

“We categorically distance ourselves from any notion of exploitation. This platform is about providing women with opportunities in education, leadership, and global exposure, certainly not anything illicit.”

Matjekane, a celebrated businesswoman, mother of two, and top 17 finalist at Mrs World, outlined her vision for the pageant, which aims to position African women as global ambassadors.

“Our goal is to showcase African women on an international stage, provide educational and leadership opportunities, and position Africa as a key contributor to the global creative and cultural economy,” she said.

The pageant, hosted under the patronage of the UAE Royal Office, will take place in Dubai, a city chosen for its status as a hub for culture, business, and international events.

Despite the official backing, some South Africans have expressed unease, with social media posts on X alleging the pageant’s connections to Dubai could involve exploitative “relations”.

Pageant to benefit participants

Matjekane clarified that these “relations” refer solely to professional and cultural partnerships.

“Contestants will benefit from exposure to international cultural exchange programmes, networking with global leaders and influencers, and participation in empowerment workshops tied to our education and community upliftment agenda.

“There are no personal or exploitative undertones, only professional and developmental engagements,” she clarified.

The pageant is open to women aged from 18 to 40.

“This broader age range allows for inclusivity, celebrating women at different stages of life and experience,” said Matjekane.

