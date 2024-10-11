Miss SA 2020 runner-up Thato Mosehle welcomes baby boy

Thato Mosehle, a medical professional and the first runner-up for Miss South Africa 2020, and her husband Frans Maruma have announced the arrival of their son.

In September, the couple held a gender reveal party to announce the baby’s gender.

“What a beautiful day it was showering our sunshine. We are so blessed to have a community of love all around us,” wrote Mosehle at the time.

“The 7th of September was also my husband’s birthday; he said he could not have asked for a better gift.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to making the day unforgettable.”

Day of delivery

Mosehle posted adorable photos of herself holding her son Leonard Lesedi in the hospital on social media.

She also disclosed that October 8 was the day of her delivery.

“We welcomed our little lion into the world. God had been so faithful. The last slide is when I started feeling strong contractions, and I knew this was about to be hard.

“Labour was the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I will do it all over again; it is worth it.”

In 2021, Mosehle declared that she was formally off the market after becoming engaged. She celebrated her bridal shower with close friends in September 2022.

The 27-year-old medic said she felt blessed and overwhelmed.

She explained how excited she was as the countdown to the big day began and how she could not wait to become Mrs M.

Mosehle, the runner-up for Miss Supranational 2020, reflected on her marriage on social media.

Lifelong commitment

She wrote a heartfelt letter.

“I made a lifelong commitment to the kindest and sweetest man ever. He leads from godly principles and loves so gently,” she wrote.

“I’m truly blessed to call him my husband for forever; I love him so much.”

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary at Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal’s Nambiti Hills Private Game Experience last year.

The beauty queen and doctor has previously stated that she would rather not discuss her romantic relationships.

She met her husband at work, and they started dating in 2018.

