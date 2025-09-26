Miss SA Organisation dismisses bullying allegations against Top 10 finalist

The Miss South Africa Organisation has moved swiftly to address recent online allegations of bullying levelled against one of its Top 10 finalists, firmly dismissing the claims as false.

Initially Kayla Jenecker, a content creator and former colleague, accused Bridgett Jones, a finalist for Miss SA 2025, of bullying her at work on TikTok.

Jenecker claimed the alleged behaviour made her work environment toxic and had a negative impact on her mental health.

Jones vehemently refuting the allegations on Instagram.

Allegations are not true

“I am aware of a video circulating on social media in which I have been accused of bullying. These allegations are completely untrue,” she said at the time on the social media platform.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the organisation confirmed that it had engaged directly with the finalist’s former employer, the South African Medical and Education Foundation (SAME Foundation), to verify the allegations.

“The SAME Foundation has formally confirmed that the allegations are false,” Miss SA Organisation revealed.

“In an official statement, the foundation’s chief executive officer categorically denied that any bullying or harassment took place during the finalist’s employment.

“On the contrary, she was consistently described as professional, respectful, and exemplary in her conduct.”

Upholding high standards of integrity

Miss SA stressed that while it takes such matters seriously, it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity.

“The Miss South Africa Organisation does not condone bullying or harassment in any form. We remain steadfast in our expectation that all contestants uphold the values of integrity, respect, and accountability, values that are central to the Miss South Africa Organisation,” the statement reads.

It further stressed that all contestants are expected to embody the true spirit of empowerment and leadership that Miss South Africa represents.

The Miss SA 2025 finale will take place on October 25 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, Gauteng, where the new queen will be crowned to succeed Mia le Roux.

Also Read: Miss SA finalist Bridgett Jones denies bullying allegations: I had resigned

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content