Miss Teenager SA wants reign to amplify mental health awareness

The newly crowned Miss Teenager South Africa (MTSA) 2025, Lesedi Motswaledi, has opened up about her journey to the coveted title.

Motswaledi described it as one that is deeply rooted in purpose, service, and a commitment to youth empowerment.

The 19-year-old beauty queen from Limpopo was crowned at a glittering ceremony held at Emperors Palace in Gauteng recently. The event was hosted by media personality and MTSA Director Kat Ncala.

Currently in her third year of medicine at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, Motswaledi said her seemingly contrasting worlds of medicine and pageantry are more alike than most realise.

Both careers complement each other

“To me, medicine and pageantry are not so different. Both are rooted in service, healing, and creating impact,” she reflected.

She told Sunday World that her passion for mental health advocacy played a central role throughout her MTSA campaign.

As the founder of She Carries Light, a youth-focused initiative promoting mental health awareness and emotional support, Motswaledi hopes to expand her reach and amplify her mission during her reign.

“Young people need safe spaces where they feel seen, heard, and supported. I want to help create those spaces, especially in communities that are often overlooked,” she said.

MTSA CEO Masego Madingwane described Motswaledi as a contestant whose values align strongly with the organisation’s vision.

Values represent pageant

“Lesedi represents everything MTSA stands for: purpose, leadership, compassion, and ambition. Her story and her dreams reflect the heart of South African youth. We are proud to welcome her as our new queen,” Madingwane said.

Motswaledi was initially described as 20 years old. However, when Sunday World inquired as to why a 20 year old is a winner in a teen pageant, the organiser responded by saying Motswaledi is actually 19 years old. They said the 20-year age was a typo mistake.

This year’s competition drew more than 500 entries nationwide, culminating in 57 finalists from all nine provinces.

The newly crowned court includes Basetsana Letsoalo (1st Princess), Loyiso Patela (2nd Princess), and Thandolwethu Mnisi, who earned the title of Face of MTSA.



As South Africa’s largest teen pageant, MTSA continues to serve as a platform for young women to lead, inspire, and challenge societal barriers. Motswaledi will go on to represent South Africa at the Miss Teen Model International competition in Peru next year.

Entries for the 2026 MTSA competition officially open on December 21.

READ MORE: Mrs SA launches GBV campaign: I want women, children to be safe

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content