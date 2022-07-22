Mlindo the Vocalist’s new album ‘Lindokuhle’ confirms his comeback

Lindokuhle Mgedeza, widely known by his stage name Mlindo the Vocalist, has dropped his long-awaited album Lindokuhle.

The release of the album on Friday morning confirmed Mlindo’s massive comeback since his sudden disappearance from the face of the industry four years ago.

He said he had fallen prey to depression and felt he needed time with his family and close friends, away from the zestful entertainment industry that demands most of his time.

The new album shows the many sides of Mlindo and offers a nine-song track list including collaborations with the likes of Sjava, Ishmael, DJ Maphorisa, Ami Faku and Mthunzi

“I started working on the album during lockdown. We had no idea when it [hard lockdown] would end, so I spent that time recording music for myself in my hometown. Most of it was recorded then, but by the time I finished it, the country was open,” said Mlindo.

