Model Nandi Madida to host SAMA28 awards ceremony

Actress and singer Nandi Madida has been chosen as one of the hosts for this year’s South African Music Awards (SAMA28) ceremony in Sun City later in August.

“Happy to announce that I will be one of your hosts on the main stage for the biggest music awards ceremony in South Africa,” she wrote on her social media platform.

In 2020, Madida won a SAMA in the Best Collaboration category for the song Say U Will. She was featured on the song by rapper K.O. The two are known for their collaborations on many other songs.

Born and raised in Maphumulo, KwaZulu-Natal, Madida rose to stardom after she was featured by DJ Franky as a vocalist on the single Tonight, which was released in 2012.

Having signed with Universal Music Group in 2011, she released her self-titled debut studio album Nandi in 2012.

