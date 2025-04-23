Moja Love responds to ‘Isencane Lengane’ outrage

Moja Love has robustly defended its reality show Isencane Lengane following intense backlash over a Season 7 episode aired on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The episode, which spotlighted the volatile relationship between Thando Dlamuka and Siyacela Dlamuka, ignited a firestorm of media queries and social media criticism for its portrayal of gender-based violence (GBV) and misogyny.

Vital platform for confronting societal ills

Despite the uproar, the channel insists the show serves as a vital platform for confronting societal ills and fostering critical discourse.

The contentious episode depicted Siyacela’s troubling views on polygamy. His subsequent verbal mistreatment of Thando prompted outrage from viewers.

However, Nonzwakazi Cekete, Moja Love’s spokesperson, firmly rejected claims that the episode promotes or incites GBV.

“The opposite is true,” Cekete stated. “The episode explores misogyny and the deep-rooted, ill-advised views of one cast member. It sparked necessary conversations about GBV.”

Reflection of raw societal realities

Cekete emphasised that Isencane Lengane is a reality show designed to reflect raw societal realities. This particularly in a country grappling with rampant GBV.

“This is an endemic issue. And we believe open dialogue, as seen in the social media response, is crucial for awareness and solutions,” she said.

The channel’s commitment to social justice, Cekete noted, is evident in its broader programming. Its programming has long shaped positive societal narratives.

Addressing viewer distress, Moja Love acknowledged the episode’s unsettling impact. However, it maintained its responsibility to portray unfiltered truths.

“We don’t take viewer concerns lightly,” Cekete said, highlighting the channel’s proactive support for cast members.

Advocacy groups taking the matter up

“We’ve provided psychological support to Thando and others affected. And we will continue to do so.” This, she argued, underscores Moja Love’s dedication to ethical production.

Critics, including advocacy group Women For Change, demand the show’s cancellation and accountability. They addressed their demand to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa. However, Moja Love remains steadfast.

The channel views Isencane Lengane as a catalyst for confronting uncomfortable realities. This urges viewers to engage in constructive dialogue rather than dismiss the show’s purpose.

Also Read: Viewers want Isencane Lengane canned for its depiction of abuse