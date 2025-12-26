 Moja Love’s ‘Umndeni’ star Mahlalentabeni passes away in an alleged suicide

Moja Love’s Umndeni reality show star Flora Makena, popularly known as Mahlalentabeni, has died.

Makena’s death was reported on Thursday.

She was a cast member of the popular reality TV series that explored the complexities of polygamous relationships within African culture and spirituality.

It is alleged that she took her own life and left behind a note.

Suicide note

In the note dated December 24, that has been making rounds on social media, Makena claimed that she had been bullied by individuals who do not want to pay her for her work.

“I have been bullied too much to an extent that I feel that I am nothing,” she said in the letter.

However, the family has not confirmed the cause of her death.

When Sunday World contacted the family, they confirmed Makena’s passing. But they declined to disclose further details surrounding the circumstances of her death.

Speaking to the publication, Makena’s sister, Nomvula Makena, said the family was still struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Family confirms death

“Yes, she passed on. As I am speaking to your we are still trying to figure out what to do from here. Kuningi, kuningi [it’s a lot] we do not know what to do,” she said before hanging up.

Makena was a familiar face to viewers of Umndeni. She gained popularity for her outspoken personality and candid storytelling.

The show follows the polygamous marriage of traditional healer Maseko, whose wives include a mix of gay men and heterosexual women, one of whom was the outspoken Mahlalentabeni, who featured prominently on the show.

At some point in the show she was the senior wife, before being elbowed out by the current senior wife, who came back from years of estrangement.

Tributes from fans and fellow viewers have since begun to pour in on social media as many mourn her untimely passing.

Second death on show

In 2022, the show lost another member, Ongeziwe “Malwandle” Madonsela.

He was one of the flamboyant stars on the show.

Moja Love has not released a statement about the incident. Its spokesperson was unavailable for comment at the time of publishing. Their comment will be updated once it has been made available.

