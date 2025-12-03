Mondli Thusi lands big role on favourite soapie ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Seasoned actor Mondli Thusi is gearing up for the biggest moment of his career as he makes his highly anticipated debut on South Africa’s flagship soapie, Generations: The Legacy, on December 5.

Born and raised in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, Thusi joins the cast as Isaac, a tough-as-nails detective whose arrival is expected to rattle existing dynamics and inject fresh tension into the long-running soapie.

For the star, landing a role on one of the country’s most iconic shows is nothing short of a lifelong dream finally realised.

“Growing up, I watched Generations and longed to be among the A-list actors showcasing their God-given talent on this prestigious show,” Thusi told Sunday World this week.

“I’ve worked hard to fulfill this dream because, as the saying goes, if you can dream it, you can live it.”

Thusi, who is no stranger to local television screens, currently features on e.tv’s hit drama Smoke and Mirrors, and his résumé boasts appearances on Scandal!, Isibaya, uBethina Wethu, and several other homegrown films.

Solid grounding behind the scenes

He started his career in entertainment behind the microphone at Newcastle Community Radio, where he advanced from news reporter and radio host to programmes manager.

After leaving radio, he joined his cousin Musa Mseleku’s production company, Thanx Ma Productions, interning on the reality TV favourite Uthando Nesthembu.

The experience gave him a solid grounding behind the scenes before he transitioned into acting full-time.

Following a successful audition, he secured his first acting role as a police officer on Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya, paving the way for a thriving career in both film and stage, where he remains a highly sought-after MC.

Thusi is also an entrepreneur; he founded Stars of Africa Media, a talent recruitment agency that represents actors, models, and creatives.

The company has already serviced major productions, including The Queen, uBethina Wethu, and Pimville, further cementing his growing influence in the industry.

