More trouble for King Monada after another no-show

Controversial pop artist King Monada, real name Khutso Steven Kgatle, is embroiled in yet another scandal after he failed show to up for a scheduled performance on Friday.

The Limpopo-born singer and songwriter was billed to perform at a Valentines pre-party in Madupa Lodge, situated in Bokhuta village, Tzaneen.

On Sunday, the Malwedhe hitmaker issued a statement through his company King Monada Music accusing the owner of the lodge, Peter Madupa of intimidating and harassing him and his family for his no-show.

According to the statement, Madupa allegedly drove to King Monada’s place of residence with a truck full of passengers who seemed to be highly intoxicated.

“They intimidated and harassed King Monada and his family. They violated the freedom of security and maliciously damaged the property of the family,” the statement said.

King Monada said he did not pitch for the gid due to overbooking and apologised to his fans.

“We had many gigs to attend at various places, and due to the distance and time constraint we were not able to make it,” the statement said.

The statement also admonished Madupa for his conduct, saying the company is considering taking legal action against Madupa to protect the rights of King Monada and his family.

“We urge our fans to not be distracted by any negativity that may be caused by this. We remain committed to provide entertainment services to our fans,” it said.

Sunday World contacted one of the organisers who said the owner had given them an order to not engage on the matter until they have a meeting.

“We can confirm that he did not honour the booking, however, we are not at liberty to comment on the allegations,” said the organiser.

Meanwhile, Sunday World reported on Sunday that King Monada’s family recently blocked the sheriff of the court from delivering the summons at his fancy mansion in Tzaneen.

This after Limpopo Legends Awards (Lilas) sued the Oskabhora Moreki star for failing to honour his booking to perform at its show after he was paid R35 000 as appearance fee.

A lawyer from the Lilas said King Monada thinks he is above the law.

“The sheriff left without delivering the summons. Now we have instructed the sheriff to return there and affix the summons on the gate and state that in his return of service,” said Harry Thobejane of Thobejane Inc.