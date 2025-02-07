Moshe Ndiki spills the tea on collapsed marriage with Phelo Bala

“Lobola was never paid for me,” Moshe Ndiki, the media personality and Phelo Bala’s ex-husband, has revealed.

Moshe was on the Engineering Your Life podcast with Lungelo. In the interview, he described Bala as the loser and someone who wasted his time.

He acknowledged they started on a clean slate and they had the same vision.

Still battling his demons

“I was ready, I knew myself and I think he was still battling his own demons. He was not a bad person, he was just battling his own demons. And I tried all my best to facilitate his healing,” said Ndiki.

He said that Bala cheated on him seven times, and that pushed him to also cheat.

“I tolerated a lot of things and I sacrificed myself. He cheated seven times with different people and I wanted to spite him. so I also cheated. I wanted to prove that I can also do it. My marriage was a waste of time, I gained nothing. And I learnt nothing except that I mustn’t date losers,” he said.

He revealed that they got married at the Department of Home Affairs, but lobola was never paid for him.

Got married at Home Affairs

“We got married at Home Affairs and I didn’t even get a braai pack or stewing beef from his family. Lobola was never paid for me, it was always in the plans and in the future,” said Moshe.

He said he knew the relationship would end three to four months prior. “I just knew something was off, but I was holding on because of the future plans we had. And I looked back and I knew that was nonsense. But the plan was to work through that nonsense. The kids and the house were already in the plan. But when we broke [up] I continued with the plans,” he explained.

Still healing from the demise

“I’m still in that dark space, but I’m slowly crawling out. It hasn’t been easy, but I’m healing. I’m learning to set boundaries. And I am now trying to be cautious and I’m taking time to know myself,” he said.

Sunday World reached out to Bala but he failed to respond to his email.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content