Internationally renowned football coach, Pitso Mosimane, and his wife Moira Tlhagale have challenged their former domestic worker to prove that she became borderline disabled and lost her ability to fall pregnant after she fell while removing debris from their residence. Dorothy Sikirivao has dragged Mosimane and Tlhagale to the Johannesburg High Court, where she is demanding a whopping R5.7-million in damages for the injuries she claims she sustained.