Moving tributes shared at memorial service of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock

The memorial service of the late media personality Warrick “Warras” Stock took place in Sandton on Friday, bringing together family, friends, colleagues, and fans to celebrate his life, legacy, and enduring impact on the South African media landscape.

The popular DJ and nightlife personality was shot and killed outside the Zambesi Building in Johannesburg’s inner city on Tuesday, December 16.

Luthando “Lootlove” Shosha masterfully hosted the service, guiding the emotional proceedings with grace and warmth.

Attendees shared heartfelt reflections on Stock’s extraordinary talent, generosity, and rare ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

Many highlighted his journey from a music DJ to a renowned radio and television personality, emphasising that his true gift lay in bringing people together.

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recalled a deeply personal moment with Stock, describing him as a peacemaker.

Dhlomo revealed how Stock set up a meeting at a Hyde Park gas station on William Nicol Drive to help him work out a disagreement with the late well-known rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

“We sat there and talked, and that’s how we resolved our issue,” Dhlomo said.

“I’m forever grateful to Warras because I got to reconnect with my friend before it was too late. Had it not been for his intervention, I would have lived with that regret for the rest of my life.

“That’s the kind of man Warras was. He cared deeply about people and relationships and always wanted others to find peace.”

Stock described as a protector

Podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa reflected on the tragic nature of Stock’s passing, noting that it was unrelated to lifestyle choices.

“He was a true artist in everything he did,” Mlotshwa said, highlighting that while Stock gained fame as a DJ and media personality, at heart, he was a musician.

Actress and media personality Pearl Thusi described Stock as both a protector and confidant.

She recounted a work trip to Plettenberg Bay, where he insisted she share accommodation with him, calling her “my child” and “my friend”.

Thus, he praised Stock’s authenticity and generosity. “He didn’t care who liked him or who didn’t. What he cared about was love, especially what he called ‘fan love’.”

She also commended his unwavering support for friends and family, noting that he often spoke proudly of his children and relatives.

Throughout the service, mourners reflected on Stock’s infectious humour, compassion, and devotion to family.

Though his life was tragically cut short, speakers emphasised that his legacy of creativity, love, and authenticity would live on.

Life of the party

Stock’s son, Ethan, paid a moving tribute to his father. “Even if he knew what he said was controversial, he only spoke the truth.

“There would always be people who disagreed with his views, but he stood by what he thought was right; that’s the true definition of a courageous and resilient man,” he said.

“As a dad, however, my father was the complete opposite of how the media portrayed him.

“He was the life of the party and the brightest light in every room. Whenever we needed someone, he was there.

“I remember when I was in the hospital for 10 days, he stayed with me from 6am until 9pm, always present, always supportive. He was our rock, our guide, and our inspiration.

“He spoiled us, loved everyone, and treated everyone with respect. That was my father. My hero, my foundation.”

“His legacy will live through me and my little brothers, and I’ll do everything in my power to make him proud. I love you, Dad.”

Stock will be remembered for his career and the love, guidance, and joy he gave to those around him.

