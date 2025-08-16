Mpilo Mbatha’s ‘Shaka iLembe’ role receives praise across Limpopo River

At just 23-years-old, Mpilo Mbatha has already carved a name for himself in South African television, delivering standout performances in Shaka iLembe, Homecoming, and The River.

But it’s his portrayal of king Mzilikazi KaMashobane in Shaka iLembe that has struck a powerful chord beyond South Africa’s borders, earning him heartfelt praise from Zimbabwean audiences.

“I’m getting messages from Zimbabwean people. And they are thanking me for portraying the character of Mzilikazi with so much pride and respect,” Mbatha told Sunday World.

“The way people react when they see me at the gym or grocery stores feels great. They recognise our work.”

Role is an honour

For Mbatha, this is not just a role; it is an honour steeped in heritage. Before stepping on set, he immersed himself in historical research. He even spoke with Nhlanhla Mdaka to better understand the life and leadership of Mzilikazi.

“We are blessed because we are not telling fiction stories. When you get to set, you are prepared with research done prior.”

His path to acting success, he says, began with lessons from his father and the guidance of his ancestors.

“My father’s teachings taught me a lot about the acting world. I came to Joburg to study, completed my studies, and got into acting. I am a great team player and respect time very well.”

Mbatha’s commitment was tested during one of Shaka iLembe’s most intense moments, a water scene in episode 12.

“I cannot swim, but I had to stay in character and do what I had to do. I poured my whole heart into the scene, and I’m thankful to the directors and safety crew on set.”

Despite his growing fame, he remains unaffected by the spotlight.

Not affected by fame

“There are no demands of fame this side. The things I was doing before, I still do them. Nothing hectic has changed.”

Mbatha’s approach to acting is rooted in preparation and authenticity. It is a mindset inspired in part by his childhood idol, Sylvester Stallone.

“His intensity and behind-the-scenes clips showed me you can fully be the character that you play.”

For Zimbabweans, his respectful portrayal of Mzilikazi feels like a tribute to a king whose legacy is central to their history. For Mbatha, it’s a blessing he recognises in the moment, just as his father once urged him to do.

