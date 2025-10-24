Mpilo Mdletshe, wife Yolanda Gumbi go separate ways: ‘I was fed food like dog’s’

What began as a modern-day love story has ended in heartbreak and controversy for The Gumbi’s star Yolanda Gumbi and her husband, Mpilo Mdletshe.

The couple’s marriage, once celebrated in a lavish 2023 ceremony broadcast to millions, has crumbled amid allegations of infidelity, a pregnancy scandal, and a viral social media fallout that has left fans divided.

Gumbi, the youngest daughter of KwaZulu-Natal businessman Lucky Gumbi, rose to fame on the family’s hit reality show.

Her wedding to Mdletshe, a KwaZulu-Natal entrepreneur, was hailed as one of the most glamorous celebrity unions of the year.

At the time, Gumbi referred to her husband as her “peace” and pledged that their love would endure.

However, by mid-2025, sources close to the family said the marriage had begun to unravel.

Confirmation of separation

“Yolanda tried her best to be a wife, but Mpilo’s past was always knocking,” a family insider told Sunday World. “He’d disappear for days and come back with stories that didn’t make sense.”

The situation escalated earlier this year when rumours surfaced that Mdletshe had rekindled his relationship with an ex-partner, Valentiney, who was allegedly pregnant with his child.

When the news broke online, social media users quickly turned into amateur investigators, sharing screenshots, photos, and videos that appeared to hint at the affair.

On October 21, Gumbi confirmed the split in a TikTok post that went viral. “I’m no longer with Mpilo,” she said. “It’s painful, but it’s freeing. I gave my all, and that’s enough.”

Fans flooded her comments section with support, praising her strength and resilience.

Comment dismissed as cruel

The drama intensified when Mdletshe took to Instagram to defend himself, claiming he had “suffered in silence” during the marriage.

In the now-deleted post, he wrote: “People don’t know what I went through. I couldn’t have stayed. The food was like something you’d feed a dog.”

The comment triggered outrage across social media, with gossip blogger Musa Khawula reposting it and captioning: “Not Mpilo blaming Yolanda’s cooking for his cheating.”

A close friend of Gumbis dismissed Mdletshe’s comments as cruel and uncalled for.

“He’s lying. Yolanda was raised with helpers; cooking wasn’t her strength, but she was learning. That insult was unnecessary,” the friend said.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content