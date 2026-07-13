Mpilo Mseleku promises most authentic season yet of ‘Izingane zeS’thembu’

The Mseleku siblings are back, and this time they say viewers will see a more vulnerable, honest and emotional side of the famous family. Season 4 of Izingane zeS’thembu premieres on Mzansi Magic on Thursday, August 20, at 8pm, with new episodes airing every Wednesday and Thursday.

The hit reality spin-off of Uthando neS’thembu follows the lives of businessman Musa Mseleku’s children as they navigate adulthood while growing up in one of South Africa’s most recognised polygamous families.

This season sees the return of Mpumelelo, S’ne, Lwandle, Abongwe and Mpiloenhle “Mpilo” Mseleku, alongside younger siblings Mnini, Owami, Mawande and Thando. Familiar faces including Khwezi Mazibuko, Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela also feature as the family’s story continues to unfold.

As the siblings face complicated relationships, personal struggles and mounting family responsibilities, one reality looms large — their father’s declining health has forced them to think seriously about carrying the Mseleku legacy into the future.

For Mpilo, however, the new season is about much more than family expectations, she revealed that viewers will meet a version of her they have never seen before.

“I said yes because I felt I still had a story to tell. Every season reflects a different chapter of my life and this one captures a version of me that viewers haven’t really seen before,” she said.

“I wanted to be honest about where I am emotionally and let people see my growth beyond what they may have assumed about me.”

‘My voice matters’

Since audiences first met her on screen, Mpilo believes she has matured emotionally and found her voice within the family.

“I’ve become more comfortable with expressing how I feel instead of keeping everything bottled up. Within my family, I’ve also learned that my voice matters and it’s okay to stand firm in what I feel while still loving and respecting the people around me.”

Unlike previous seasons, filming this chapter was emotionally demanding because she chose to lower her guard.

“This season was much more emotional because I allowed myself to be vulnerable. In the past, I think people mostly saw the surface, but this time, they get to see the pain I’d been carrying and how I navigate it. It felt more real because I wasn’t hiding behind a brave face.”

While keeping major plot twists under wraps, Mpilo hinted that viewers can expect a deeply personal journey.

“They’ll see me navigating difficult emotions, learning more about myself, leaning on the people I love and finding strength through it all.”

Small pieces, complete opinions

Being on reality television has not always been easy. Mpilo admitted that public judgement remains one of the toughest parts of living her life in front of cameras.

“The hardest part is knowing that people only see small pieces of your life, but they often form complete opinions about who you are. There is always so much more happening behind the scenes than what makes it onto the screen.”

Despite the criticism, she says the positive impact of sharing her story makes it worthwhile.

“The most rewarding part has been connecting with people. It’s encouraging when viewers reach out to say they relate to something you’ve gone through or that your story made them feel less alone.”

Over the years, the Mseleku family has become one of South Africa’s most talked-about television families, with every decision dissected on social media. Mpilo says she has learned not to let public opinion define her.

“I’ve learned that not every opinion deserves my attention. People will always have something to say, whether it’s positive or negative. As long as I know my truth and the people close to me know who I am, I try not to let outside opinions define me.”

Coming from a large and often outspoken family has also taught her the importance of staying grounded.

“I’ve become more confident in speaking up respectfully and standing by my values without feeling like I have to compete with anyone else.”

Healing

Heading into the new season, Mpilo says her focus is on healing and embracing authenticity.

“I’m entering this season with a mindset of growth and healing. I’m choosing honesty over everything and I’m giving myself permission to be seen. I think that’s one of the bravest things anyone can do.”

She believes Season 4 will resonate with audiences because it goes beyond the usual reality television drama.

“This season is the realest. It’s not just about the drama, it’s about growth, family, friendships, resilience and seeing different sides of the people you’ve come to know over the years. I think viewers will laugh with us, cry with us and hopefully take something meaningful from the journey.”

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