Mpura family, artists  declare war on music labels and producer

The family of the late amapiano phenomenon Mpura and his fellow artists have declared war against several music labels for infringement of their copyright and failure to pay them royalties.

Mpura’s family and amapiano producers Tee Jay and ThackzinDJ have appointed music expert and consultant Vusi Leeuw to take the cudgels on their behalf and fight for what they say is due to them.

The trio appointed Leeuw of Vusi Leeuw Consulting after allegations that another amapiano producer, Neo Makate, popularly known as “ Macfowlen”, had unlawfully signed deals with Universal Music and Def Jam Africa, and was paid a total of R300 000 in royalties under the guise that they were his artists and that he owned their masters.

Makate’s alleged con was rumbled by other artists who informed Leeuw to seek justice for Tee Jay, Thackzin the DJ and Mpura. Mpura, together with Killer Kau, died in a tragic car accident on their way to a gig in North West in 2021.

After being asked to intervene, Leeuw wrote emails to the labels and Makate, who is also known as Magrootman in music circles, demanding answers.

“Universal Music Group and its subsidiary Def Jam Africa (hereby referred to as UMG) and Waltz Music (owned by Makate) have together, directly and/or indirectly, (infringed on) our

client’s rights by releasing his (sic) masters without his permission

.

“It is standard industry procedure that UMG should have requested Waltz Music to

provide contracts/agreements that prove the fact that Waltz Music had rights to the music and/or artists that they were committing to release with and under UMG and any of its third parties.

“Our clients have never been compensated by either UMG and/or Waltz Music for infringement of their rights,” reads the letter, which we have seen.

Leeuw further said the artists wanted the record labels to take down the songs from all music digital platforms and return the masters.

He said UMG and Waltz Music’s actions had affected his clients’ mental health and

wellness.

He said his clients intended to seek any and every possible action to have the master back and compensated for all their losses and suffering.

After a barrage of email exchanges, Universal’s head of legal and synchronisation Hiroshan Moodley said after discussing the matter with Makate they were looking into the matter.

He said Mpura’s copies of artist agreements were previously sent to a Lesego Palesa Chaka of Molai Attorneys in 2022, as a representative of the estate of the singer, real name Mongezi Thomas Stuurman.

“We are yet to receive the signed agreements in order for us to facilitate payment.

“Please advise whether all correspondence is to be sent to you going forward, as the new representative of the estate?

“Please could you also provide us with a copy of the letter of executorship and updated banking details for the estate, so that we can update our records and make payment, once the signed featured artist agreements have been received,” Moodley said.

With regard to Tee Jay and ThackzinDJ, he said, they will conduct an audit of all sales from the release of the respective singles and calculate a lump sum payment (based on an

artist royalty of 12% and producer royalty of 4%).

But Leeuw said the artists rejected Moodley’s proposal.

“Universal is treating this matter as if these are its artists, whereas they are not.

“We will engage further but their proposal is rejected,” Leeuw said.