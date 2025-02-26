Mrs Mops exits ‘The Mommy Club’ as home goes up for auction

In the most recent episode of season three of The Mommy Club, actress and reality TV star Mpumi "Mrs Mops" Mophatlane shared a shocking revelation. Mrs Mops, a cast member since the beginning, informed her fellow cast members that she would be taking a step back this season and would be a friend of the show. Mrs. Mops and her husband Isaac faced the prospect of losing their mansion in the previous season. An offer of R5.8-million was made for the same mansion when it was put up for auction under Bidders Choice in September 2023, but they apparently recovered it before it was sold.\u00a0 She used restaurants and other locations instead of her mansion for all of the scenes she filmed for the show's second season. Her departure from the show has now raised eyebrows after it was revealed that her luxurious five-bedroom house in Waterkloof, Pretoria, is up for auction again. Mansion goes up for auction on March 5 The Mophatlane family owes about R9-million, according to the Pretoria High Court's sheriff and the creditor, Nedbank. The house has staff quarters, a double garage, and a swimming pool. The ground floor features a formal patio, a wine cellar, two bedrooms with bathrooms, a study, a guest toilet, laundry, and an entry hall. There are five bedrooms, a dressing room, a pyjama lounge, and a swimming pool in a security-controlled area on the first floor. A R50,000 registration fee must be paid by anyone hoping to secure the house. Following confirmation of the sale by the Bidders Choice Online group, the property will go up for auction on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. An on-site viewing of the property was held on Wednesday. Also Read: The Mommy Club season three returns with four new ladies The Mommy Club star Mrs Mops launches skincare range Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0