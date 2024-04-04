d Imithandazo hitmaker Mthunzi Ndimande has recently bagged four Metro FM Music Award nominations, and he says collaborating with Kabza de Small has changed his life. Ndimande is nominated in the categories for Song of the Year, Best Amapiano, Best-Produced Album, and Best Collaboration. Revival of his musical career Speaking to Sunday World this week, Ndimande said that after being away from the limelight, the collaboration on the Isimo EP gave life to his music career. “I was quiet for quite some time and I was looking for something to make my comeback with. It was a perfect way to come back. And with Kabza being a bigger brand, it gave me exposure that I wasn’t anticipating,” said Ndimande. Ndimande wanted to challenge himself, and the amapiano genre was something he wanted to explore. More lyrical than just piano “I also wanted to bring something that was going to be more lyrical in the genre as opposed to just doing music for groove. I wanted to do an amapiano project that made sense in terms of lyrics. And doing it with Kabza made much more sense.” https://www.instagram.com/p/C0Jk9SQNmEq/?utm_sourceig_web_copy_link&igshMzRlODBiNWFlZA He said that as an artist, his EP means so much to him because he believes everyone needs something to keep them going in life. “There are songs that are motivational, some are fun. So, to me it means a lot and when I listen to it I also listen as a music consumer. Even when I am creating a song I also want to be able to consume it myself.” Feels honoured by nominations Speaking about his nominations, he says he feels honoured and appreciative of the moment he is currently in. “I am excited and stressed about the outcome. AnI am looking forward to performing at the Metro FM Awards for the first time. I also hope to scoop maybe three awards on the night.” Also Read: Mthunzi Ndimande on that Baningi single and his 2022 plans Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content