Murdah Bongz obtains court order to get his stuff from Black Motion house

Award-winning musician and king of the dance floor Bongani Mohosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, has obtained a court order to remove his belongings from a house owned by Black Motion. This after his former partner Roy Mabogwane refused to hand them over to him and also denied him access to remove them fromthe property. Not only did he obtain the order to retrieve his stuff back, but he is also on the brink of leaving Mabogwane and the record label several thousand rands worse off after he obtained a cost order against them.