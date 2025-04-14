Murder charges against Xolani Khumalo provisionally withdrawn

The murder case against former Sizok’thola presenter Xolani Khumalo has been provisionally withdrawn, offering the embattled TV host a reprieve as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) digs deeper into the matter.

Monday’s announcement follows a July 2023 incident in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, where Khumalo and his crew were accused of assaulting a suspected drug dealer named Robert “Kicks” Varrie, who subsequently passed away.

The news has sparked heated debate across the country, with supporters rallying behind the anti-drug activist.

Khumalo, once the face of Moja Love’s hard-hitting show Sizok’thola, faced charges of murder, robbery, and malicious damage to property after the fatal confrontation.

Fulfilling a civic duty

The show, known for exposing drug dens and confronting alleged dealers, thrust Khumalo into the spotlight as a fearless advocate for communities to be free from substance abuse.

But the 2023 incident turned his mission upside down, leading to his arrest and dismissal from the Moja Love.

Social media posts on X captured the public’s shock at the case’s withdrawal, with many claiming new evidence prompted the NPA to pause proceedings for further investigation.

“This is a step toward justice,” Khumalo told supporters outside the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.

This after he had appeared multiple times since his arrest.

His legal team, now led by legal eagle advocate Zola Majavu, has maintained his innocence, arguing that he was fulfilling a civic duty.

“I am not guilty, and the truth will prevail,” Khumalo said, echoing sentiments from fans who have stood by him, believing he was targeted for exposing drug lords.

Suspected drug dealers family frustrated

The NPA’s decision does not fully clear Khumalo, as the case could be reinstated pending new findings.

Varrie’s family, still seeking closure, expressed frustration, insisting that others involved in the incident should also face scrutiny.

“We want justice for Robert,” a relative told Sunday World, highlighting the pain of their loss.

For now, Khumalo is focusing on rebuilding his life, with whispers of a new anti-crime project in the works.

His journey, from celebrated presenter to courtroom battles, has gripped the nation, raising questions about vigilantism and accountability.

