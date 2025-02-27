Musa Khawula begs for donations to pay for legal fees

Social media was ablaze with activity shortly after controversial blogger Musa Khawula appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Khawula, who is currently being held by the police, activated his X account and asked for donations to cover his legal bills.

Regarding how Khawula got his phone, Singabakho Nxumalo, the spokesperson for the national Department of Correctional Services, told Sunday World that he had enquired with the correctional services in Johannesburg.

Allegations of bribery

Khawula tweeted: “I am in no position where I could call out for help, but I don’t want Ya’ll to do me dirt like Ya’ll did Zuki Lamani when she needed to pay her hefty University of Cape Town bill. If you are in a position to donate some coins, here are my account details.”

He stated that so much has happened since January 13.

“Remember when we went on an old sold-out apology tour titled ‘apology hell’. Turns out the tour was a huge flop. How much bullying and suffering did Mr I didn’t cheat on my wife go through?” wrote Khawula.

He claimed that the man who denied cheating on his pregnant wife gave R75 000 to the investigating officer, known as Mabundzi, in order to ensure Khawula’s continued detention.

He was speaking of public figure and businessman Ze Nxumalo and his wife, former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green.

After Khawula made disparaging posts about the couple in the past, the couple filed a hate speech complaint against him.

“On Sunday before my first initial appearance, the highly corrupt Mr Mabundzi did impress that he would want me to pay him more money in order to deal with my situation.”