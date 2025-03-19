There is still no freedom for controversial celebrity news blogger Musa Khawula as his case gets postponed again. This after his legal team raised concerns around their client\u2019s cellphone. According to Khawula\u2019s legal representative, Ofentse Nkwang, Khawula\u2019s phone was confiscated, and the legal team claims they need it to obtain information relating to his defence. Wearing all black and a T-shirt that read \u201cfree Musa\u201d, the blogger made a brief appearance before the Randburg Magistrate\u2019s Court on Wednesday. His case was rescheduled for trial on April 9 and 10. In addition to charges of hate speech, Khawula is also accused of breaking the Cyber Crimes Act of 2020, and committing crimen injuria. He found himself in hot water after he posted a series of derogatory statements he made against businessman Ze Nxumalo, 44, during a the period between October, 10 and 12, 2024. It is claimed that the statements targeted Nxumalo\u2019s dignity, leading to the current legal proceedings. When the 33-year-old blogger was asked to stand down, he blew kisses at the media. He will be in custody until he makes his next appearance. Meanwhile, on Tuesday he appeared before the Fochville Magistrate\u2019s Court for a different matter. He is accused of several offences in the matter. These include attempted murder, reckless driving, and neglecting to call for help or notify police of an accident. These allegations are linked to a vehicle accident that happened close to Mponeng Mine on February 20, 2021. Khawula is accused of hitting another person with his car and driving off. He allegedly left the man injured on the deserted road, until another passing car eventually stopped to help him. Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content\u00a0