Musa Khawula’s bail hearing postponed to next week

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula, popularly known as the pope of pop culture, appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Khawula appeared for a formal bail application after the matter was postponed last week for address verification.

His lawyer, Ofentse Nkgwang, proposed for the matter to be postponed again, citing that he was not ready.

Postponed to January 29

The matter has now been postponed to January 29. Nkgwang also objected for the matter to be broadcast by the media, stating that the media applications were not made on time.

However, prosecutor Clearance Makhubela insisted that the matter be broadcast so that many people could learn about the seriousness of the charges that the accused is currently facing.

The presiding magistrate Liesel Davis ruled that the media could broadcast the matter. However, photographs were not allowed to be taken inside court.

According to a deep throat who cannot be named, Khawula was not coping in jail. And he is said to have been crying every day.

The source also shared that a certain powerful businessman is allegedly paying for Khawula’s legal fees.

Posted derogatory statements about the Nxumalos

The 33-year-old is alleged to have posted derogatory statements between October 10 and 12 2024. He posted these on his social media platforms, which have a substantial following. The alleged intention for the posts was to impair, injure or damage the dignity of businessman Ze Nxumalo and his wife Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo.

In court last week, the state opposed bail due to the accused’s pending 2022 murder case in the Western Cape and an outstanding warrant of arrest for reckless and negligent driving.

Furthermore, Sergeant Mabunda’s investigation further revealed that the accused’s profile and physical address still needed to be verified to enable the compilation of a comprehensive statement for bail application purposes.

Khawula is currently facing charges of crimen injuria, violating Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act, and hate speech.

He was apprehended in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal on January 8 2025, after police were given a tip-off. And he was later transferred back to Gauteng.

Faces two separate charges from the couple

Khawula has been involved in a legal battle with Nxumalo and his pregnant wife, former Miss South Africa Dr Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo.

Previously, the couple’s lawyer, Vanessa Fernihough, clarified the latest arrest. She said it pertains to a separate charge unrelated to the previous defamation case against Khawula.

In that case, the Gauteng High Court ordered Khawula to remove defamatory posts from his social media account. He was also ordered to issue a public apology, which he later did as ordered.

