Musa Mseleku’s third wife MaKhumalo reflects on marriage pressures

A tense moment between polygamist and reality TV personality Musa Mseleku and his third wife, Thobile “MaKhumalo” Mseleku, on the latest episode of Uthando neS’thembu, has sparked debate among viewers about the realities of marriage in the public eye.

She admits that it can be frustrating when viewers make conclusions without fully understanding the context behind certain situations.

“When people watch the show, they analyse it in the way they see and understand it. I only wish people would try to understand situations better before assuming they know exactly what is happening,” she said.

‘Faith guides me as a parent’

Beyond the drama often seen on screen, MaKhumalo says her life is deeply centred on family and faith, particularly when it comes to raising her daughter, Mpilo.

“My parenting style is guided by faith,” she explained. “I grew up in a family that values respect, humility and believing in God, and that has helped shape the way I raise my child.”

She emphasised the importance of recognising generational differences when raising children today.

“Our children are not growing up the way we did. They are more advanced and exposed to many things,” she said. “I try to parent with an open heart and an open mind. I don’t force her to follow my path because she is the author of her own story.”

‘I do not see myself as a celebrity’

Despite being part of one of South Africa’s most popular reality shows, MaKhumalo insists fame has not changed her.

“I do not see myself as a celebrity. I see myself as a normal human being,” she said.

MaKhumalo says she remembers that television fame is temporary, which helps keep her grounded.

“I understand that the show will come and go. With or without it, I remain who I am,” she said.

‘There is more to life than material things’

She added that being in the public eye has taught her important lessons about humility and perspective.

“It reminded me that material things and applause are not the most important things in life. At the end of the day, you are still left alone with yourself.”

For viewers who follow her journey closely, MaKhumalo says it is important to remember that reality television is only a small window into someone’s life.

“What people see on TV is just a small part of who I am,” she said. “A show is edited, and sometimes your story is shaped by many other factors.”

‘Live authentically’

Her advice to viewers is simple – live authentically.

“You do not owe anyone anything. If you try to live your life trying to impress others or trying to be someone you are not, it will eventually cost you.”

Away from the spotlight, MaKhumalo says she prioritises quiet time and personal reflection to protect her peace.

“I prefer a simple life,” she said. “Spending time away from the public eye helps me regroup and find my balance.”

