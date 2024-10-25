Music bosses ‘kicked out’ of Moshito Music Conference

Drama continues at Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition as a fight broke out on Thursday. Music executive Clive Hardwick and record label owner Sakhile Moleshe claim they were victims of the skirmish.

They told Sunday World that they were intimidated, harassed, and insulted. The incident happened on October 24 at Joburg Theatre. They said that they were eventually thrown out of the event.

Moshito is currently taking place at Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein. It started on Wednesday and it will end on Saturday.

Manhandled over an email he wrote requesting transparency

Hardwick spoke to Sunday World, saying: “I attended the event in my capacity as an artist. And I had no ulterior motives. I was then approached by [South African Arts and Culture Youth Forum] SAACYF President Romeo Ramuada. Our conversation was good until he forced me to go upstairs.

“Before I knew it, I was surrounded by a group of men. My sin was an email that I wrote to Moshito directors demanding transparency and accountability for the Moshito event. When I went to the event, they were already waiting for me.

“Romeo and his friends manhandled me. They told me to ‘F**k off out of here’ in front of everyone. I couldn’t recognise others. But Mandla Maseko and Stanley Khoza, the chairperson of Moshito board, were present. I felt humiliated and disrespected,” said Hardwick.

He said he has not reported the matter to anyone. “I will be reporting this to the relevant bodies, but I am still weighing my options,” he said.

Moleshe says he was accused of being drugged by a white man

Moleshe said: “I am aggrieved because Mandla Maseko and his friends pushed me around. And I had fingers pointed in my face, brazenly questioned about the reason for my attendance. Subjected to vague, unsubstantiated accusations of being drugged by the white man. All because I was copied in an email by someone who had criticisms about the event. And made comparisons to other well organised music conferences on the continent. An acquaintance of mine, Clive Hardwick. I was approached and aggressively questioned just for standing next to him and greeting him.

“I was threatened and harassed in public for nothing. Eventually we were kicked out of the event. I couldn’t even get a chance to explain, because of the violence that was exerted on me by Mandla and his friends. Therefore, I demand a public apology for the humiliation. Failing which, I will escalate this to another level. Otherwise I will be asking Jorbug Theatre to provide video clips,” said Sakhile.

Mandla Maseko confirmed the incident but distanced himself.

“I’m not part of the board or management. The small incident of escorting people who were making noise was handled by the board members and security. I saw a white fellow being escorted out.”

Ramuada downplays incident

Romeo also confirmed the incident. “I’m the one who approached Clive, and I introduced myself to him. The session was on, and we were making noise. We were then asked to go outside. By this time, I was joined by other officials, including Mandla and Stanley. I took Clive upstairs so we could talk. It wasn’t a big commotion.”

Moshito spokesperson Nongelo Chiume denied everything. “Moshito is not aware of such an incident. Anyone with evidence should bring it forward.”

