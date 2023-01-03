Music great called out for ‘messy’ New Year’s eve gospel show

Award-winning gospel musician and pastor Andile kaMajola has been called out for a reportedly messy show held at the Centrum Park Workshop in Durban on December 31.

Various artists were billed to perform at the much-publicised gospel show to usher in the fans into the new year. However, the Super Praise gospel show, whose organisers charged between R200 and R1 000 for general and VVIP tickets, was delayed.

According to Thinah Zungu, a KwaZulu-Natal-based gospel artist, kaMajola is killing the gospel industry.

Writing on his social media account, Zungu said kaMajola owes South African gospel music lovers an apology for a “messy show”.

In a statement on Tuesday, kaMajola’s production house Elinda Productions Entertainment sought to put down the fires.

“On behalf of our managing director, pastor Andile kaMajola, we would like to convey our sincere apologies. We are sorry to learn that your experience with the delay in the set-up of the event did not meet expectations,” said the production company.

“Our production team should have followed the exact guidelines to avoid technical glitches that led to the delay of the concert.

“We understand your disappointment and the team would like to assure you that this mistake will never be repeated in the future, as we have regrouped and taken steps that guarantee that such an incident does not occur again.

“In the assurance that such challenges do not occur, we have appointed a new events management company. We value all our supporters, associates, partners and sponsors, and we hope to continue the business with you in the future.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andile KaMajola (@andilekamajola)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author