South African music icon Tshedi Mholo, best known as the soulful lead vocalist of the award-winning Afro-pop group Malaika, is set to be honoured with a prestigious Honorary Award at the upcoming Bold Excellence Awards 2025 (BEA25). The ceremony, hosted by Black Community Radio, will take place on Saturday, November 8, at the Roodepoort City Hall in Gauteng. Deeply grateful for the honour Speaking to Sunday World she said: "I am truly overwhelmed and deeply grateful for this award. It means so much to me because it shows that my hard work and contribution to the music industry are finally being recognised. This moment is both emotional and humbling. I see it as a blessing from God. I never saw it coming. And it gives me renewed strength to keep going and to continue inspiring upcoming artists. "I'm thankful for every experience, both the good and the bad, because they've shaped who I am today. Most of all, I want to thank my friends, colleagues, and loyal supporters who have stood by me through everything. Your love and support made this journey worthwhile." The evening will feature a Black Carpet Experience at 4pm. It will be complete with a photo-booth and exclusive interviews. This will be followed by the official awards announcement at 6pm. Outstanding contribution to the arts According to the organisers, the award is being presented in recognition of Mholo's outstanding contribution to South African music, culture, and community empowerment. In their statement, they described her as "one of South Africa's true icons of excellence", whose legacy "continues to inspire generations". Mholo rose to prominence in the early 2000s as part of Malaika. The platinum-selling group is known for hits such as Destiny, Mhla'uphel' Amandla, and 2 Bob. Its unique blend of Afro-soul, gospel, and traditional rhythms reshaped the local music landscape. It earned them numerous awards, including South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and Metro FM Music Awards. Beyond her success with Malaika, Mholo has also become known for her philanthropic work. Also for her efforts to mentor young artists. Over the years, she has championed initiatives promoting education, empowerment, and the upliftment of women and youth within the creative sector. The Bold Excellence Awards were established to celebrate individuals and organisations making a meaningful impact in their respective fields. Particularly those uplifting black excellence in arts, business, and community development.